(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday he is considering deploying the Virginia National Guard to help manage the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of confirmed cases rose to 77.
“That’s certainly an option that is on the table,” Northam said during a news conference. “We have not made that decision, but we have been in contact with the leadership of our National Guard to make sure that they’re ready in the need that we do call them.”
Northam said he could foresee the National Guard being used to help with capacity at hospitals, whether it be with space if they need to move into other structures, with equipment or with additional staff. He said the National Guard has been deployed in disasters and crises in the past, but he has yet to make that decision.
The Commonwealth of Virginia has been working closely with hospitals to ensure they get necessary resources to take care of sick Virginians, Northam said.
Northam also plans to provide guidance to day cares about how to follow the state’s 10-person capacity guidelines with a growing day care population caused by all of the state’s schools temporarily closing. This includes staggering recess, having children eat lunch in their classrooms and keeping children six feet apart.
Virginia’s Department of Education will work with the federal government to ensure high school seniors are able to graduate even if the schools do not meet testing requirements. Northam also said Virginia is sending its application to the federal Small Business Administration so all small businesses will be eligible for low-interest loans up to $2 million if they’ve been affected by the coronavirus.
The Board of Elections announced it is encouraging absentee voting. Although absentee voting still requires a reason, Northam said any person concerned about health can check reason 2A, which addresses illness and disability. The deadline for an absentee ballot for the May elections is April 28.
About half of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases are located in northern Virginia. Thirty-nine of the 77 cases are in that region, 19 are in eastern Virginia, 14 are in central Virginia and five are in northwest Virginia. There are still no cases in southwest Virginia.
Dr. M. Norm Oliver, the state health commissioner, said there are three COVID-19 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases linking to a single source. There are two in Richmond and one in James City County.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 115 deaths in the U.S., including two in Virginia. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.