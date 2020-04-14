(The Center Square) – Virginia’s revenue increase in March should not be taken as a sign of good things to come, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Tuesday.
General fund revenue for March was up 10.8 percent from the previous year and year-to-date collections are up 6.6 percent. However, Northam said these numbers do not reflect the economic downturn that is approaching from the economic effects of the spread of COVID-19, which has caused businesses to shut down and new unemployment filings to rise to at least a quarter of a million people.
“While March collections reflected our strong economy, April revenues will begin to reveal the effects of COVID-19 on payroll withholding and retail sales tax collections,” Northam said in a statement. “The most important thing to focus on right now is the health and safety of all Virginians, and we expect the April results will be disappointing.”
The bulk of the revenue increase was caused by fewer refunds being issued because of normal processing this year, compared to delays last year, according to the governor’s office. Sales and use tax revenue rose by 7.9 percent, which the governor’s office said is because of the state’s ability to collect sales and use taxes on out-of-state internet sales.
Payroll withholding and individual income tax payments saw a slowdown in firms and individuals reporting late last month. Some dealers also are taking advantage of the sales tax due date extension, which was pushed from March 20 to April 20.
“As always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final payments,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in a statement. “With the COVID-19 outbreak affecting employment and businesses, payroll withholding and retail sales tax will be closely monitored as we expect them to decline by approximately $1 billion in the final quarter of our fiscal year.”
Virginia has a stay-at-home order in effect until June 10.