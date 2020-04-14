(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he is working closely with neighboring states to the north and south when it comes to reopening the commonwealth's economy, but no formal pact has been formed.
"The scenario that we don't want is for Virginia to do one thing and Maryland to do another thing as far as when, for example, restaurants or bars would open," Northam said. "We're only divided, or separated, by the Potomac River, and that's the case with Washington, D.C., as well. We also have North Carolina to our south."
Seven northeast states – Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island – announced Monday a joint council to determine a plan to reopen their economies as the COVID-19 crisis hopefully starts to wane in the coming weeks.
California, Washington and Oregon out west also are discussing the framework of a regional approach to reopening their economies.
"I have great relationships with our neighbors to our south and to our north," Northam said. "And as we ease these restrictions, we will, as best we can, work together and make it consistent so there's as little confusion as necessary."
Virginia is under a stay-at-home order until June 10. Maryland's stay-at-home order lasts until the state's public health emergency is lifted, and North Carolina's stay-home order lasts through April 29. The District of Columbia's order is through April 24.
As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 6,171 total COVID-19 cases, including 154 deaths and 978 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 24,600 deaths in the U.S., with more than 591,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.