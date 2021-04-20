(The Center Square) – Some changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions could come by next week, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news conference.
No changes were announced during the news conference, but Northam said to expect updates next week. The governor did not specify what changes would be made, but the state currently has some of the most restrictive policies in the country.
Virginia has a midnight curfew for on-site dining at bars and restaurants and requires tables to be six feet apart from one another. It also has a 50-person limit on indoor social gatherings and a 100-person limit on outdoor gatherings. Indoor entertainment venues are allowed up to 30% capacity with a 500-person limit and outdoor entertainment venues are allowed up to 30% capacity with no cap on total people.
Some members of the business community have expressed disapproval of the governor’s guidelines. Belle Garden Estate, a wedding venue, sued the government for not including venues like theirs in the entertainment category, arguing that the distinction is arbitrary. Some groups have encouraged the governor to allow work events to be larger than the general social gathering event caps. Some have encouraged the state to loosen the mandate that tables be six feet apart; some states only require barriers to be placed in between seating areas.
The commonwealth still has a mask mandate for public places, indoor and out. According to a WalletHub report, Virginia has the fourth most restrictions in the country.
This week, vaccination eligibility increased to all Virginians 16 or older. To date, about half of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Over the past few months, we have made tremendous progress vaccinating Virginians as quickly, safely, and equitably as possible, and we need to keep up the good work,” Northam said in a statement. “With COVID-19 cases on the rise in many parts of Virginia and across the country, it is important that everyone has an opportunity to make a vaccination appointment. If you are over 16 and want to get the safe, effective, and free vaccine, please make a plan to get your shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the faster we can end this pandemic and get back to our normal lives.”
Residents are still required to get a vaccine. Vaccines are free regardless of insurance or immigration status.
Pfizer is the only vaccine available to residents 16 or 17 years old. Moderna is approved for people 18 years or older. Johnson & Johnson is also approved for Virginians 18 years or older, but is currently on hold.