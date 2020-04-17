(The Center Square) – Virginia is seeking more federal funds for COVID-19 relief than was provided in the CARES Act.
In a letter to Virginia’s congressional delegation, Gov. Ralph Northam commended the aid that has been provided by the federal government to this point, but said the commonwealth needs more money to help Virginia workers and boost the economy.
“I am deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their help in bringing much-needed federal support to Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “Additional funding for these programs will make a tremendous difference as we combat this public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.”
The letter called for assistance in several different areas. This includes more funding for infrastructure, public health, small businesses, struggling families and workers. He also asked for a flexible federal block grant equal to 20 percent of Virginia’s general revenue fund for 2019, which would let the state provide broad relief.
The infrastructure funds would help expand broadband coverage across the commonwealth and public health funding would be used to expand Medicaid, bolster the public health workforce and address shortages in the domestic drug supply chain.
Northam is asking Congress to expand the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provided hundreds of billions of dollars to help struggling businesses survive the pandemic, and to consider other additional funding programs for businesses. For workers, he is asking that Congress expand unemployment benefits, healthcare coverage and payroll credits for required sick and family leave pay.
To support families, Northam is seeking more funding for food stamps, child welfare and rental and mortgage assistance.
The CARES Act has already funneled more than $2 trillion into the national economy.