(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam separated himself from the movement to defund the police, saying the focus should be on police reform and a shift in funding priorities.
“I certainly don’t support [defunding the police],” Northam said Thursday during a news conference. “Our police officers provide a much-needed resource to our communities. When we talk about funding, I think we really need to talk about reform and the priorities of how we spend the funding.”
Northam said there are some semantics surrounding calls to defund the police. If these activists are seeking to dismantle the police, he said he does not support that. However, Northam said he supports policing reforms and looking into ways to prioritize funding better.
For example, Northam said body cameras on police are a great resource for accountability, but that it costs money.
The governor said he has spoken with police departments, sheriff’s departments and the state police on other reforms, including a more diverse police staff, requiring someone on staff be properly trained to work with people who have mental illnesses and other ways to ensure police are there to protect the community and make people feel safe.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement that Northam’s comments did not go far enough to distance himself from the movement.
“Respectfully, governor, the effort to 'defund the police' is about more than ‘semantics,’ ” Gilbert said. “It’s a clear attempt to punish all law enforcement officers for the actions of a few, rather than providing them with the resources they need to keep our communities safe – a task made more difficult by your decision to release murderers and other dangerous felons before they finish their sentences. House Republicans will work to make sure our law enforcement professionals have the resources and support they need to do their jobs."
Activists calling to defund the police have been tied to the nationwide protests against police brutality and systematic racism, which followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died Memorial Day in Minneapolis Police custody.