(The Center Square) – Hours after it passed the Virginia House on Friday, legislation to set up drop-off boxes for absentee ballots in November's general election was signed into law by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The bill allows for drop-off boxes at every polling location in the commonwealth, and localities are allowed to set up additional drop-off locations on public property. A voter, or a person designated by a voter, is allowed to place their absentee ballots at one of these locations.
Democrats said the legislation provides more opportunity to vote without entering a voting booth, which aids public health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans were critical of the bill, however, and questioned whether it provided ample security for ballots. They gave extra scrutiny to the provision that allows a person or another organization to handle ballots.
The ballots will be protected by security measures to be determined by the Virginia Department of Elections.
The bill also removes the requirement that absentee ballots be validated by the signature of a witness, which critics worry could lead to fraud. The bill also allocates $2 million from the general fund to the Department of Elections to pay for postage to mail ballots.
The legislation, Senate Bill 5120, which was sponsored by Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, passed the House, 55-43. It passed the Senate, 21-16, on Aug 28.