(The Center Square) – Virginia’s public and private schools can reopen for summer and fall classes with a phased-in approach announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.
During phase one, schools can offer special education programs and child care services for working families. In phase two, they can offer in-person classes for students in third grade or lower, for English learners and for summer camps in school buildings. For phase three, students in every grade can receive in-person classes, but strict social distancing measures may mean alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning.
Schools must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social distancing and other hygiene guidelines for schools during each phase. These hygiene rules include disinfecting measures, face coverings by staff when social distancing cannot be maintained, encouraging face coverings for students and daily health screenings of students and staff, among other things.
Before a school can enter the second phase, Northam will require local school divisions submit plans to the Virginia Department of Education that demonstrate how they will comply with public health guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. As long as schools stay within this framework, they will have flexibility in implementing the phased-in plan based on local health considerations.
For local school divisions to enter into a new phase, they must meet the commonwealth’s public health gating criteria. This primarily hinges on a downward trend in the percentage of positive cases per tests conducted.
“Closing our schools was a necessary step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of staff, students, and our communities,” Northam said in a statement. “Our schools have risen to the occasion and found ways to provide remote learning opportunities, keep students engaged, continue serving meals for children who otherwise would have gone hungry, and support students and families through an immensely challenging time. Resuming in-person instruction is a high priority, but we must do so in a safe, responsible, and equitable manner that minimizes the risk of exposure to the virus and meets the needs of the Virginia students who have been disproportionately impacted by lost classroom time.”
The plan was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.