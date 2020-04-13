(The Center Square) – Facing a signing deadline and pressure from business groups and Republicans to delay or veto legislation that would raise the minimum wage and permit collective bargaining, Gov. Ralph Northam opted to delay.
Northam had until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to act on a slew of bills passed earlier this year by the General Assembly. Among them were bills to raise the state's minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2023 and end the prohibition on collective-bargaining rights.
Citing "the need to ensure workers get the support they need while allowing greater economic certainty in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," Northam is proposing amendments to delay raising the minimum wage and enacting collective bargaining until May 1, 2021.
Northam also proposed amendments to delay the start of prevailing wage and labor agreement legislation.
In March, the General Assembly approved raising the minimum wage from the current $7.25 per hour to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021. The minimum wage would then increase to $11 an hour in 2022 and $12 an hour in 2023.
The collective bargaining legislation passed by the General Assembly would permit public-sector collective bargaining in a locality if that locality passes an ordinance or a resolution that expressly allows it.
Collective bargaining allows unions to negotiate contracts for all workers in a working unit even if some of the workers in the union are not union members and do not want their contracts negotiated by the union.
The legislation does not require a locality to adopt an ordinance, but if the majority of workers in an eligible working group request their union have collective bargaining rights in a locality that has not passed a resolution or an ordinance, the locality is required, within 120 days, to vote on whether to adopt such a policy.
"We are squarely in the middle of an unprecedented health and financial crisis," House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said. "The hundreds of thousands of Virginians who have filed for unemployment and the businesses that employed them are going to be digging out of this financial hole well past May 1, 2021. The actions taken by the governor fail to provide long-term certainty for Virginia’s businesses and their employees."
The bills with amendments proposed by Northam will go back to the General Assembly to be reconsidered. The General Assembly will reconvene April 22. Each chamber can approve the governor's amendments with a majority vote or override the amendments with a two-thirds vote.