(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed spending for vaccination efforts, education, workforce development, broadband and eviction prevention as a means to get through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild the economy going forward.
In an address to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, the House Appropriations Committee and the House Finance Committee on Wednesday, Northam said the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine is “the light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.” He said the mass vaccination effort by the Virginia Department of Health and his proposed budget amendments will help bring an end to the pandemic and get Virginians back to normal life.
“The plan I will present to you today is intended to help Virginians navigate the next phase of the crisis, and, perhaps, its final months,” Northam said. “It will position us to recover as quickly as possible as we rebuild our economy in a post-pandemic world. And it’s about advancing the progressive agenda that we all embarked upon together a year ago.”
Although Northam said the federal government should provide the necessary vaccine funding, he proposed allocating $90 million for the vaccination effort to ensure the money is available if necessary. The funding would go toward supplies, staffing and other infrastructure necessary to ensure every Virginian can access a vaccine, Northam said.
Because many schools opted for entirely virtual learning or hybrid learning that do not include in-person classes five days per week, some parents have sent their children to alternative schools, causing public school enrollment to drop. Although an enrollment drop normally would cause schools to lose funding, Northam proposed a budget amendment that would allocate $500 million in funding over two years for schools to fully offset those losses from the education funding formula. He said this will help schools through this temporary drop until enrollment numbers are back up.
Another budget amendment from Northam would guarantee teachers receive a 2% bonus. If revenue allows, Northam said he will push to turn the bonus into a permanent salary increase of at least 2%. The current budget language does not include a salary increase for teachers or a guaranteed bonus; rather, it only includes a bonus that is contingent on the state having additional funds to cover it.
Northam's proposals also included $16 million to expand early education, which includes a pilot program to provide 3 year olds with access to education to help children get ready for kindergarten. He also proposed $26.6 million to increase the number of school counselors so there is one counselor for every 325 students.
Republicans criticized the governor’s budget and education priorities, saying they would not solve current problems. House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said the plan throws money at the problem without offering a solution.
"The amount of failing grades in our K-12 schools have skyrocketed," Gilbert said in a statement. "Children trapped in endless Zoom meetings aren’t just failing to learn – they’re losing hope. The Governor has proposed no funding to help parents get the technology or other assistance their children need to succeed in virtual schools. His budget includes no immediate help for families who live beyond the reach of broadband Internet. Children and families need help now, not down the road."
Northam’s proposal also included an additional $30 million for tuition assistance for Virginia’s public higher education institutions and millions of dollars in funding for Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, George Mason University and Old Dominion University.
The budget proposal also included $98 million to cover a one-time bonus of $1,500 for state employees, a $750 bonus for adjunct faculty and a 1.5% bonus for state-supported local employees. It partially restores funding for the Get a Skill, Get a Job, Give Back program, which provides free community college for some low- and middle-income Virginians and financial aid for other training programs. It also included $100 million for the Virginia Retirement System.
Another amendment would boost broadband funding by $15 million and invest $25 million for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund to help prevent evictions.
The governor’s amendments also included $650 million for the revenue reserves, which is 8% of total revenue. Another amendment included groundwork for the legalization of marijuana, which has not yet passed the General Assembly.
Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said he supports Northam’s plan to boost revenue reserves, but he opposes the vast amount of spending initiatives at this time.
“His overall spending plan continues to prioritize government over citizens,” McDougle said. “... Growing Virginia’s government in the midst of an economic downturn exacerbated by endless lockdowns is a recipe for future instability that will prolong the genuine hardship imposed on our citizens.”
House and Senate Democrats released statements supporting many of the governor’s proposals.
“We applaud the Governor on this thoughtful proposal that balances long term fiscal responsibility while also making needed investments for our Commonwealth's present and in its future and look forward to working with him as we compose a final budget,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and House Appropriations Committee Chairperson Luke Torian, D-Woodbridge, said in a statement.