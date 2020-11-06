(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed 10 amendments to the state budget, including language for implementing a bipartisan redistricting commission.
The governor’s actions on the budget were delayed until after the election to ensure the redistricting language would be included in the budget if the proposed constitutional amendment was approved Tuesday via a referendum.
Although election results have not been certified, the proposal garnered about two-thirds of the vote with 99% of the vote being reported Friday morning.
Amendment One creates a 16-person bipartisan commission that will propose redistricting plans for the General Assembly. New districts are drawn after the state receives census data every 10 years, and the commission’s first redistricting task will be next year.
All plans will have to be approved by the General Assembly with a majority vote, but the Assembly will be unable to offer any amendments on the proposal. If the Assembly votes against a proposal, the commission will provide an alternative plan. If the Assembly fails to approve any of the proposals, the lines will be drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court.
The commission will consist of 16 members, including lawmakers and civilians equally representing Republicans and Democrats. The amendment does not require any additional costs.
Northam proposed three amendments that would affect spending in the budget, including $1 million in one-time funding for an independent investigation into the policies and culture of the Virginia Military Institute. The money would reduce the budget’s unallocated general revenue funds from $303.2 million to $302.2 million.
Other amendments include the elimination of capital spending for the Nimmo Parkway in Virginia Beach and capital spending for a new airport hangar in Accomack County. In a letter to the General Assembly, Northam said the projects should go through the usual public review process before being approved.
“This budget includes difficult but important actions that reflect many months of the pandemic behind us, and that prepare for much uncertainty ahead,” Northam said in the letter. “While we may face tougher choices in the days ahead, the decisions we have made together in this budget place us on a course to manage our resources in a responsible manner. Even as we proceed with caution, we should celebrate the fact that this budget helps shape Virginia’s future with important investments in healthcare, in education, in our workforce, and more.”
The budget maintains additional spending for education, broadband expansion, utility assistance and possible bonuses for state employees. The bonuses for state employees would be contingent on the state accruing enough revenue to fund them.