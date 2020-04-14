(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a minor amendment to legislation to decriminalize the simple possession of marijuana and moved forward on several other pieces of criminal justice reform legislation before his deadline to act on them.
The governor kept the crux of the marijuana decriminalization bill intact, but proposed an amendment that would require a study to be conducted by Nov. 30, 2021, that would look into the statewide effects of going further and fully legalizing marijuana.
The legislation, if approved with the amendment, would make possession of marijuana a civil offense that would be punished with a $25 fine. The records of previous convictions would be sealed, and employers would be prohibited from inquiring about past convictions.
Northam signed four criminal justice reform measures and proposed an amendment to another before Saturday night's deadline.
“Every Virginian deserves access to a fair and equitable criminal justice system,” Northam said in a statement. “These bills combat mass incarceration, increase support for returning citizens, and ensure that those who have paid their debt to society have a meaningful second chance. I thank the General Assembly for working with us to build a more just and inclusive Commonwealth.”
Northam signed a bill that ends the practice of suspending a person’s driver’s license if he or she fails to pay court fines or costs. It also reinstates the driver’s license for anybody who had it taken away for that reason. The bill does not affect the suspension of licenses for other reasons, such as drunk or reckless driving. He also signed a bill that ends the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-driving offenses.
Northam also signed pieces of legislation that broadens a person’s ability to pursue writs of innocence and raises the age for when a person can be tried as an adult without court approval from 14 to 16.
The governor proposed an amendment legislation that makes anyone sentenced by a jury between 1995 and 2000 eligible for parole consideration by adding an emergency clause, making the bill become effective immediately.
“The governor put forward a criminal justice reform legislative package that was historic and transformative,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said in a statement. “The elimination of driver’s license suspensions for unpaid fees and fines and non-driving related offenses will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and the raising of the felony threshold is a simple matter of justice and fairness. This administration continues to demonstrate its dedication to comprehensive criminal justice reform.”
The General Assembly will reconvene April 22 to consider the governor’s amendments. Each chamber can approve the governor's amendments with a majority vote or override the amendments with a two-thirds vote.
Earlier this year, Northam signed legislation that increases the felony larceny threshold from $500 to $1,000 and a bill that allows courts to let inmates earn credits against court fines and fees through community service during imprisonment.