(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $500 million in federal and local funds to provide air quality improvements for the commonwealth’s public schools, his office announced on Monday.
The governor is proposing the state use $250 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan and $250 million in local government funds to complete the project. The General Assembly is scheduled to meet next week to allocate the federal funding in a special session expected to last between several days to a couple of weeks.
Schools are required to provide in-person classes five days per week at the start of the next school year. The money would be used to improve the HVAC systems in public schools to improve quality and air circulation to decrease the likelihood of contracting airborne viruses, such as COVID-19
“Air quality is a key part of maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for our students across the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement. “This investment will help families, educators, and students feel more confident about the quality of the air they breathe as we return to in-person learning five days a week this fall.”
The proposal has received support from Democratic leaders in the House and the Senate.
“This funding is incredibly important for schools across the Commonwealth in dire need of upgrading their ventilation systems,” Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, Chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee. “I’m proud we can provide this necessary support on behalf of teachers, staff, students, and communities.”
Del. Roslyn Tyler, D-Jarratt, the Chair of the House Education Committee, also said the funding is needed.
“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools have recognized the need to improve their air quality and HVAC systems,” Tyler said. “Now more than ever, this funding is critical to ensuring we provide a safe and supportive learning environment to students in Virginia schools.”
The funding would be allocated to school divisions based on average daily membership with a minimum of $200,000 for a school division. The money would be provided as reimbursements for school divisions completing HVAC projects.
Northam and Democratic leaders have revealed their priorities for the special session and Republican leaders will announce their priorities in a news conference on Tuesday. Democrats have a slim majority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Virginia was provided $4.3 billion in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and the governor intends to make more specific announcements throughout the week for how he intends to spend the money.