(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam presented a budget to lawmakers this week that included some tax cuts and some spending initiatives, including a teacher pay raise and money to incentivize businesses, but House Republicans are already planning some revisions.
“While we’ve had some ups and downs, particularly in the early months of the pandemic, I can confidently say that our economy today is the strongest we’ve seen in a very long time,” the governor said in his presentation.
In response to a revenue surplus, Northam argued the commonwealth can afford to cut taxes while still increasing funding for certain initiatives. Among his priorities is ending the state’s 1.5% tax on groceries and providing income tax relief by making 15% of the federal income tax credit refundable for low- and middle-income families. The governor’s plan would also provide $250 tax rebates for individuals and $500 tax rebates for married couples to return some of the surplus money.
The budget plan would also end the accelerated sales tax, which requires retailers to pre-pay sales taxes before collecting all of the revenue. The new policy would not require them to pay the tax until the business collects the money from shoppers.
All state employees would get a pay raise under this plan: a 5% raise in the first year of the budget and another 5% raise in the second year. This includes teachers, whose salaries would then reach the national average. The plan also increases a pay increase for law enforcement officers and corrections officers.
The budget plan also includes $1 billion for the Virginia Retirement System, $2 billion for capital projects, $560 million for behavioral health issues, $164 million for pay raises for direct staff at state hospitals and training centers and $263 million for community-based services.
Although the governor submits his budget before leaving office in mid-January, the state’s budget will need to be approved by the incoming General Assembly members and the governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. Republicans will also have control of the House of Delegates, but Democrats will remain in control of the Senate.
House Republicans have already announced that they will review Northam’s budget and will add revisions, including additional tax relief.
“House Republicans will work with the incoming administration and our colleagues in the Senate to ensure Virginia budgets responsibly,” Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement.
“The excess revenues Virginia is currently experiencing are not guaranteed and the General Assembly must budget accordingly,” Gilbert said. “I am pleased that Governor Northam’s final budget proposal seeks to fund a number of initiatives that were proposed by Republicans just a few months ago, including tax relief and helping localities repair crumbling schools. That being said, the final budget produced by the House of Delegates will contain tax relief for all Virginians, proposals to keep Virginians safe, ease the burden of higher costs due to federal government inaction, and additional priorities Republicans championed during the 2021 campaigns.”
The governor unveiled parts of his budget plan individually over the past two weeks.