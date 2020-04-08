(The Center Square) – Virginia's June primary elections have been pushed back by two weeks after Gov. Ralph Northam exercised his authority to do so over health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
State law allows the governor to postpone an election by 14 days during a state of emergency, moving the June 9 primary to June 23. Northam also announced at a news briefing Wednesday he will ask the General Assembly to move May's municipal elections to Nov. 3 – the date of the general election.
"We're in the middle of a public health crisis," Northam said. "We have wrestled with options, and none of them are ideal or perfect. Elections are the foundation of democracy, and voting is a fundamental right. But no one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot. Holding in-person elections right now would put the health of voters and our election workers at risk."
Moving the May election requires legislative action. The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene April 22.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said Virginians should be able to cast ballots in person without worrying about their health and Northam's decision to postpone the primary was a common-sense precaution.
As far as legislative action to move the May election?
"We hope to work with the governor and his party to come up with a better solution for May’s town elections, such as holding them in conjunction with the June 23 primary," Gilbert said. "Delay is prudent, but pushing these elections back by six months may be unnecessary if Virginia is able to hold elections safely on June 23."
Northam's proposal to move the May election includes these measures:
• Having one ballot in November;
• Allowing an individual who was not registered to vote in May but is registered to vote in November to vote;
• Discarding absentee ballots already cast;
• Allowing elected officials whose terms are to expire June 30 to continue in office until their successors have been elected in November and have been qualified to serve.
“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote," Attorney General Herring said in a statement. “I’m proud to have worked closely with Gov. Northam and his team on a solution that protects both public health and the integrity of our elections.”
June's primary includes Democrat and Republican elections to nominate candidates for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.