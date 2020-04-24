(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam used his executive authority to postpone the May 5 municipal elections until May 19 after the Senate blocked an attempt to push them off until November.
Although the governor’s plan to hold the municipal elections Nov. 3 was approved narrowly in the House, the Senate passed by the measure in a voice vote, which effectively killed it.
The governor has the authority to postpone an election by two weeks during a state of emergency, but cannot push it off any further without legislative approval. General and special elections are scheduled for May in 56 localities.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” Northam said in a news release. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same common sense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
Some lawmakers who opposed the date change expressed concern that doing so could alter the outcome of the election. If the date had been moved to November, all of the absentee ballots cast to this point would have been discarded under Northam's proposal.
Earlier this month, Northam postponed the June primary election from June 9 until June 23.
Northam encouraged voters to vote absentee.