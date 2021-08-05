(The Center Square) – Virginia state workers will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to weekly testing, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a news conference on Thursday.
The new policy, which goes into effect Sept. 1, will require workers to show proof they are fully vaccinated to be exempt from testing or provide weekly proof they are getting regularly tested if employed with the state. The policy does not affect private employers or local government employers; however, Northam recommended they implement such policies themselves.
Northam’s mandate will affect 122,000 workers.
“The only way to end this pandemic is ... for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” Northam said in a statement. “As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”
The governor made this announcement in response to the delta variant of COVID-19 starting to spread in the commonwealth. The delta variant is more contagious than the previous virus and is contributing to an increase in cases in the state.
Nearly 73% of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 65% have been fully vaccinated.
“Our valued state employees are dedicated to public service, and I am confident they want to do what is necessary to keep themselves, their co-workers, and the public safe,” Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson said in a statement. He oversees the Department of Human Resource Management.
President Joe Biden announced a similar order for federal employees.