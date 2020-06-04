(The Center Square) – Richmond’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will need to be removed “as soon as possible,” according to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive to the Department of General Services.
In a news conference Thursday morning, Northam said the statue, which is owned by state government, represents a legacy of racism that honors division, rather than unity. He said Civil War statues were erected in the late 1800s, along with the adoption of laws that disenfranchised black Americans. Although Virginia and the U.S. were founded on the protection of inherent rights, he said these rights did not historically apply to everyone.
Once the statue is removed, it will be put into storage, and the governor said the state will work with the community to determine its future. Earlier this year, Northam established a commission to replace the Lee statue with one that represents diversity and inclusion.
Northam was joined at the news conference by Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, both of whom are black, and by Rev. Robert W. Lee, one of Robert. E. Lee’s descendants who all supported the removal of the statue.
“It’s time to put an end to the lost cause and fully embrace the righteous cause,” Stoney said. “It’s time to replace the racist symbols of oppression and inequality, symbols that have literally dominated our landscape, with symbols that represent and summon the best in all of us.”
Stoney said Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy, and it should have a monument that respects the diverse, inclusive and equitable city it is and continues to strive to be.
The mayor also plans to invoke legislation Northam signed earlier this year that allows local governments to remove Confederate monuments. The law takes effect in four weeks. He said he will propose an ordinance to the city council to remove every Confederate monument on Monument Avenue.
These announcements come about a week into protests over a white Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in custody. In some parts of the commonwealth, particularly Richmond, the protests have turned into riots, with vandalism and looting.
Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, who recently announced her candidacy for governor, condemned Northam and Stoney and posted a petition on her campaign website, which calls for the monument to remain.
“Northam is giving into looters and domestic terrorists instead of defending the historical monuments owned by all Virginians,” Chase wrote in the petition. “If Northam is unwilling to defend a well lit, highly trafficked piece of Virginia property, he is clearly unwilling to defend your home and your business!”
Senate Republican leadership criticized the governor’s announcement, but also took shots at Chase’s response.
“The governor’s decision to remove the Lee statue from Monument Avenue is not in the best interests of Virginia,” they said in a joint statement. “Attempts to eradicate instead of contextualizing history invariably fail. And because of this governor’s personal history, the motivations of this decision will always be suspect. Like Sen. Chase’s idiotic, inappropriate and inflammatory response, his decision is more likely to further divide, not unite, Virginians.”
House Republicans also criticized Northam.
“It’s not surprising that the governor and Mayor Stoney would take this route,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, told The Center Square in a statement. “The mayor’s police force used tear gas on peaceful protesters, and the governor can’t even bring himself to publicly denounce arsonists and looters – despite calling out the National Guard to restore order. The leadership failure from City Hall to the Executive Mansion has been complete, so naturally, they’re thrilled to change the subject.”
Protests throughout the commonwealth continue daily.