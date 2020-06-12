(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam criticized protesters who vandalized and toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond but said he supports the legal removal of such statues and changing the names of roads and military bases named after Confederate generals.
Northam said these statues are large and heavy and protesters should not risk people’s lives by toppling them. A protester in Portsmouth was hit by part of a statue protesters were trying to tumble this week, causing serious injuries that put him in a coma.
Opponents of the monuments should let local governments take them down safely, Northam said.
“Let’s do this the right way and keep all Virginians safe,” Northam said.
The governor has supported the removal of Confederate monuments. Last week, he officially ordered the removal of a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, and earlier this year he signed legislation that allows local governments to remove Confederate monuments.
A judge has issued an injunction to temporarily halt the state from removing the Lee statue after a lawsuit was filed.
“I have said that I believe Confederate monuments are divisive and glorify a racist and painful time in our history,” Northam said. “That’s why we are working to remove the Lee monument in Richmond, which our state owns. The Richmond City Council has also agreed that it will remove the other Confederate monuments that are on Monument Avenue.”
Northam said that not only are statues divisive, but so are the names of streets and bases named after Confederate generals. He said he believes most people support removing these statues and changing these names. A poll conducted by the Morning Consult and Politico this month, however, showed 52 percent of voters believe the statues should remain standing, and 26 percent said they should be taken down. The remaining 22 percent didn’t know or had no opinion.
The governor also announced he is directing the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity to look into laws laws and regulations that perpetuate racial inequities and to provide policy recommendations on how to fix that. The commission was initially tasked with finding racially discriminatory language that was still in Virginia’s legal code, which the state has removed.