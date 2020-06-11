(The Center Square) – General Fund revenue collections in May fell 20.6 percent when compared with last year, a shortfall Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said was slightly better than expected.
Northam attributed the decrease to pushing back the individual tax due date to June 1 and the effects the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has had on payroll withholding and retail sales.
“The restrictions we put in place to protect the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic resulted in loss of jobs and of income, and our state revenues reflect that,” Northam said. “As our economy slowly begins to open up, we will continue to closely monitor revenue collections and take responsible steps to guide our economic recovery.”
May's General Fund revenue was about $1.8 billion, down from $2.2 billion in May 2019. Fiscal-year-to-date revenue is down 1.2 percent at $18.6 billion compared with $18.9 billion through May last year.
Payroll withholding tax collections, which account for 62 percent of General Fund revenues, fell 13 percent in May compared with May 2019. However, they are up 3.1 percent year-over-year at $12.2 billion.
Sales and use tax collections, which reflect April sales, dropped 12.5 percent in May compared with last year. Year-over-year, however, they are up 5.4 percent at $3.2 billion.
“Although there were two fewer deposit days and a broad-based decrease in the number of firms paying due to business closures, we are encouraged by the underlying resilience of the Virginia economy,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said. “This performance is slightly better than anticipated and is in line with our updated revenue projections.”