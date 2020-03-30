(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order for the commonwealth, which stops residents from leaving their homes for nonessential purposes as the state tries to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The order takes effect immediately and will stay in place until June 10, unless rescinded by an executive order.
“Under this order, everyone in Virginia must remain in their place of residence, unless they must go out for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise,” Northam said during a Monday afternoon news conference. “I want to be clear. Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different from wanting to go out.”
Parties and social gatherings of more than 10 people will be prohibited, beaches will be closed for any activity except for exercising and fishing, private campgrounds will be closed, and public and private institutions of higher education will be closed for in-person instruction and gatherings of 10 or more people. Virginians who can work remotely will be required to do so and jobs that are able to provide that option will be required to.
The prohibition on gatherings includes celebrations and religious events, regardless of whether they are indoors or outdoors.
Northam said he issued the stay-at-home order because Virginians had not been following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding social distancing.
“This weekend, some of our beaches and other recreational areas were literally packed,” Northam said. “Everyone who is gathering in a crowd at any place around the state is putting themselves and others at risk.”
The governor said nurses, doctors and medical professionals have put their lives at risk every day to help people who are sick with the virus and that people need to follow this order so they can do their jobs without being overburdened. He said Virginia has more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and this number will continue to rise.
COVID-19 has caused at least 136 hospitalizations in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Northam said the commonwealth has 18,500 licensed hospital beds; about 2,000 are reserved as ICU beds. The amount of beds that will be needed to address COVID-19 depends on whether people do their part to prevent the spread of the virus.
Northam said the government is working with the army corps of engineers to find additional sites that can be used for treating COVID-19 patients. He said his administration is reviewing different models about timelines and other predictions for COVID-19 in Virginia and hopes to share more information soon.
Virginia has had at least 25 deaths because of COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. There are more than 156,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and at least 2,870 deaths.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.