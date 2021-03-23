(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to increase and case numbers continue to decrease, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a minor reduction in COVID-19 restrictions.
In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Northam announced that social gathering limits will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors starting on April 1. Indoor entertainment venues will be allowed to have up to 30% capacity with a cap of 500 people. Outdoor entertainment venues will also have a 30% capacity limit, but will not have a cap on people.
Spectators for recreational sports will be limited to 30% capacity with a 100-person cap for indoor facilities and a 500-person cap for outdoor facilities. Graduation events will be limited to 30% capacity with a cap of 500 for indoor venues and a cap of 500 for outdoor venues.
Northam said these are measured approaches and the state is not simply “throwing the doors open.” Social distancing requirements, sanitation requirements and the face covering mandate will remain in effect.
At the time of the news conference, nearly 25% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19, which is more than 2 million people. More than 1 million have been fully vaccinated. The governor said the commonwealth is on track to have the vaccine available for every adult by May 1.
“We feel good about where we are with vaccinations and we’re continuing to ramp up our distribution,” Northam said.
Virginia is providing an average of 50,000 doses per day and another vaccine may be approved shortly. The state has also seen a reduction in COVID-19 case numbers, percent positivity, hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients.