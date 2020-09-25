(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Friday.
The Northams were made aware Wednesday evening a member of the governor’s official residence staff developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor and first lady were tested Thursday afternoon, and both tests came back positive. Northam has no symptoms, and the first lady is experiencing mild symptoms, the governor's office said.
“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said in a statement. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us – and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians – is to take this seriously.”
The governor and first lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms. The governor is in contact with his cabinet and staff and will be able fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion, the governor's office said.
The Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond Heath Department are working with the Northams to trace their close contacts. The Executive Mansion and Patrick Henry office building will be closed for deep cleaning.