(The Center Square) – Most COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could come to an end June 15, as long as vaccination numbers keep trending up and cases keep trending down, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
All social distancing requirements and all capacity restrictions are planned to end on that date, but the governor has yet to reach a decision on ending the mask mandate. He said he plans to follow the CDC guidelines regarding masks.
“This is good news and it’s thanks to the millions of Virginians who have done the right thing for so long and I say ‘thank you,’” Northam said. “We still have work to do. We are not at the finish line yet and we still need to take the precautions that we all know work.”
The governor will not set a specific vaccination percentage or case number decline necessary for reopening, but will just focus on general trends. He said everyone who chooses to get the vaccine should be able to get it by the end of May and its up to Virginians how the state moves forward.
Northam’s announcement was received favorably by some members of the business community, including the National Association of Independent Business.
“This is long awaited good news for our small business owners in Virginia,” Virginia NFIB Director Nicole Riley said in a statement.
“We have seen countless other states ease their restrictions and let small businesses re-open for the busy summer months,” Riley said. “Small business owners are counting on the tourism season. They’re been struggling for over a year. With increased vaccinations and the lifting of restrictions, small businesses will be able to rebuild, rehire, and continue to support Virginia’s economy.”
Some mitigation measures are set to reduce in two weeks. This includes an increase to capacity limits, ending the on-site alcohol curfew and allowing people to dine in after midnight. Current mask rules require unvaccinated people to wear them while in indoor and outdoor public areas and vaccinated people to wear them in indoor public areas, but only outdoors if they are in a crowd.
Northam said he does not anticipate any vaccine mandates at the state level, including no vaccine mandate for attending public schools. A public school vaccine mandate, he said, would need to go through the state legislature and the process would take time.
Rather than imposing mandates, Northam said the state will continue to encourage people to get the vaccine. All Virginians 16 or older are eligible for the vaccine and the federal government is expected to approve the vaccine for younger children soon.
As of Thursday, nearly 46% of Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than one-third of the state has been fully vaccinated.