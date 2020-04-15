(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam is extending the closure of nonessential entertainment and recreation businesses until May 8 and told Virginians they should prepare for a “new normal” for the time being.
Wednesday's announcement is a two-week extension of Northam’s initial order for these businesses, which he outlined in executive order 53. Some businesses that fall into the nonessential category include theaters, museums, barber shops, hair salons and indoor gun ranges. The order also bans gatherings of 10 or more people.
Northam said these steps have helped Virginia contain the spread of COVID-19 and everyone’s personal sacrifices have been necessary.
“The actions we are taking as a state are having an effect,” Northam said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “They are slowing the spread and flattening the curve. We are still seeing new cases, of course, and, unfortunately, too many deaths, but in large part these are still cases that were contracted weeks ago. So when people say it is time to stop what we’re doing and get back to normal, they’re wrong.”
According to the governor, the models he’s seen show Virginia hospitals will be able to handle the current rate of the COVID-19 spread, but it wouldn’t be ready to handle a spike in cases that would happen if the state started opening businesses. He said he will monitor these models as he continues to make decisions. First, he said, the commonwealth must take steps to protect people before it can ease restrictions.
Republican leadership in the House issued a statement Wednesday recognizing Virginians ability to improvise, adapt and overcome in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, including businesses that have found ways to stay open and keep employees and customers safe.
"Hundreds of thousands of Virginians are hurting right now," House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah; Republican Caucus Chairwoman Kathy Byron, R-Bedford; and Republican Caucus Whip Jay Leftwich, R-Chesapeake, said in a joint statement. "They’re scared, and they need something to hold on to. People need hope. They need to know that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, that this nightmare is going to end.
"Governor Northam should trust Virginians," the statement continued. "Set some broad ground rules, utilize experts to allow more businesses to safely adapt to these circumstances, and let Virginians do what they do best – innovate and overcome. Flattening the curve and getting back to work don’t have to be mutually exclusive. Republicans stand ready to help."
For the moment, Northam said Virginians must prepare for a “new normal,” until COVID-19 is under control. This “new normal” will include covering one’s face; spending more time at home; teleworking, if possible; using social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
Northam’s restrictions have led to hundreds of thousands of new unemployment filings. He has expanded unemployment coverage, and the federal government approved a relief package to give money to Americans and provide additional unemployment benefits. The federal government also has made forgivable loans available to small businesses affected by the economic reaction to the virus.
Virginia has a stay-at-home order in place until June 10.
The commonwealth has 6,500 total COVID-19 cases, including 195 deaths and 1,048 hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The country has more than 640,000 cases and at least 28,306 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.