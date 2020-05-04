(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam is extending the current restrictions on businesses until May 14, after which he hopes to start reopening certain businesses, he announced Monday during a news conference.
If the commonwealth’s COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction, Northam said, Virginia can start phase one of business reopenings by May 15. The first phase will allow restaurants, gyms and close-contact businesses to reopen at limited capacity. Phase one will not end social distancing guidelines, and gatherings of 10 or more people still will be discouraged.
The state plans for three phases of reopening. It expects each phase to last about three weeks, but it could be longer, depending on data trends.
“We must figure out a path forward, but we must always be aware that this virus is still with us,” Northam said. “Even when we ease some restrictions, we must continue to behave more cautiously than before. We must not relax our vigilance or think that the risk has passed, especially for our most vulnerable populations: the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.”
Under the first phase, businesses will be asked to maintain social distancing with customers and employees and include signs that clearly convey these rules. Businesses still will be asked to follow strict sanitation guidelines and give workers short breaks so they can wash their hands frequently. Health and sanitation measures could include wearing a mask at one’s job.
Close-contact businesses, such as barber shops and salons, will be able to open, but a person will need an appointment for getting a haircut. Restaurants will be open for dine-in services, but they will have to limit the number of people in the restaurants and spread out seating. Gyms and more retail stores will be able to open, but will need to reduce the number of people in the building. Employees who interact with the public will wear masks and do more cleaning.
Farmers’ markets will get more flexibility for foot traffic and prepared food as the growing season gets underway. Churches and other places of worship will be able to hold services, but social distancing still will be encouraged.
If conferences or trade shows have to be conducted, Northam said they should be short.
"We hope the governor is serious about reopening next Friday," House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, said in a statement. "Virginians need a light at the end of this tunnel. The governor’s decision to use a one-size-fits-all approach is going to negatively impact certain parts of Virginia worse than others. The ‘potential for division’ the Governor mentioned is already a reality, as citizens across Virginia watch their livelihoods wither."
Phase two would ease these restrictions and guidelines further and discourage gatherings of 50 people or more.
Some of the data Virginia is watching to make determinations on reopening include a downward trend in the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, a downward trend in hospitalization rates, a stable supply of personal protective equipment, and a stable capacity for hospital beds.
Virginia has 19,492 COVID-19 cases, total 2,700 hospitalizations and 684 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health's most-recent numbers. The state said 122,788 tests have been conducted.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 69,077 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.2 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.