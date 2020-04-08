(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam predicts an economic recession will hit Virginia because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring him to revisit some budget priorities.
The $135 billion biennial budget that passed the General Assembly accounted for a 20 percent spending increase, which 16 tax increases were intended to pay for.
“We know the budget as passed just a few short weeks ago cannot move forward as written,” Northam said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “We are expecting a recession with a drastic reduction in our revenues paired with large increases in spending to fight this epidemic.”
Northam said he is working with House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, and other legislative leaders on potential amendments that would make the budget reflect current economic realities.
Along with the budget, there are more than 400 other pieces of legislation that Northam has yet to act on. The deadline for Northam to sign, amend or veto all of the bills is midnight Saturday. He said he will meet this deadline on all pending legislation.
Some of the other bills awaiting action include a minimum wage increase and legislation that would end the prohibition on public sector collective bargaining.
Republicans have urged Northam to not let these bills go into effect at this time because it could put an additional burden on businesses when they will have to recover from significant losses. Many businesses have been forced to substantially reduce services or end services altogether because of COVID-19 concerns.
Republicans also have urged Northam to veto tax hikes because many Virginians already are economically burdened.
Northam did not answer questions from reporters Wednesday about specific pieces of legislation, but said he would make additional announcements later this week.
Last week, Northam ordered a hiring freeze and directed the heads of state agencies to reduce spending because of the economic effect of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday morning, Virginia has 3,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 75 deaths, and 615 total hospitalizations, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The country has more than 422,000 cases and at least 14,463 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.