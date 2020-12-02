(The Center Square) – Virginia is expected to receive about 70,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, which will be distributed to health care workers and long-term care facility residents, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
Pending FDA approval, Pfizer is expected to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to states nationwide in about two weeks. Northam said the state is working with pharmacies and medical offices throughout Virginia to provide distribution.
Although 70,000 doses will be available, the Virginia Department of Health estimates about 500,000 people fall into the top priority category to receive the vaccine first. The department is working on breaking down the top priority group into subcategories to determine who has access to the first doses.
As a doctor, Northam reassured Virginians of the safety of these vaccines, saying he is confident all protocols have been followed in the development of the vaccines and no corners have been cut. He said he expects the Food and Drug Administration to come to the same conclusion.
“Remember that this is a global pandemic and the best science available worldwide has gone into developing and researching these vaccines,” Northam said.
Northam said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were 95% effective in the large scale tests of thousands of volunteers. He said the vaccine does not use a live or attenuated virus, and people will not contract COVID-19 by taking the vaccine. He encouraged every Virginian to receive the vaccine when it is available to them. He said everyone should have access to a vaccine by late spring or early summer.
Although Health Commissioner Norman Oliver has voiced support for mandatory vaccinations, Northam has said he does not intend to make it mandatory. Virginia law allows the health commissioner to impose a vaccine mandate during an epidemic. The only exception would be if it would pose a risk for a person’s health as determined by a certified letter from a physician.
During Wednesday's news conference, Northam also said he will continue to analyze the COVID-19 numbers in the commonwealth to see whether additional restrictions will be necessary. Although the governor did not specify what these restrictions could look like, he said “all options are on the table.”
Northam increased COVID-19 restrictions about two weeks ago, including a 10 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol sales and a 25-person limit for private and public gatherings. Members of the business community criticized these restrictions, saying it will harm bars, restaurants, hotels and convention centers, which have been struggling since the pandemic initially hit the commonwealth.