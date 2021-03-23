(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam is issuing more than $6 million in grants to projects designed to reduce homelessness in Virginia, the governor’s office announced this week.
The money will fund 38 projects throughout the state to advance 102 targeted efforts to reduce homelessness. This includes rapid re-housing, support services for permanent housing for the chronically homeless and developing housing projects for individuals and families that experience recurring homelessness.
“Housing affordability continues to be a challenge nationwide, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us in very stark terms how too many families are at risk of losing their homes,” Northam said in a statement.
“As we continue to rebuild our economy, we must ensure our most vulnerable Virginians are able to recover and find stability,” Northam said. “These grants will help add critical permanent supportive housing units to our stock and fund innovative efforts to reduce homelessness, right now as we weather this public health crisis and into the future.”
The money will come from Homeless Reduction Grants funded through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. The General Assembly allocated $55 million to the trust fund this fiscal year and the governor is proposing an increase to $70.7 million for the current year.
“The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is a critical resource in our efforts to reduce homelessness and make safe and affordable housing more readily available,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “This is an invaluable program for targeting our funds toward proven strategies to reduce homelessness and build stronger, more vibrant communities for all Virginians.”
Many regions of the commonwealth saw an increase in homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was caused in part by restrictions on businesses, which led to a loss of customers and ultimately layoffs and higher unemployment in many industries. The federal government and the state government intervened to make evictions more difficult for landlords during the pandemic to reduce homelessness. The state also provided more opportunities for rental assistance.
In the past decade, overall homelessness in Virginia has decreased.
The largest grant was given to a planning project to develop a body in the Continuum of Care to look into the effect aging and mental fragility has on homelessness. This project was awarded $717,836. The second largest grant of $619,030 was provided to Arlington County to provide rental assistance and re-housing projects.