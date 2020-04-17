(The Center Square) – Nurse practitioners and out-of-state doctors can now provide medical care in certain Virginia facilities during the COVID-19 outbreak per Executive Order 57 signed by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday.
The executive order temporarily lifts licensing restrictions that prevent physicians from practicing if they hold out-of-state licenses, but not in-state licenses. It suspends the requirement that nurse practitioners must have a collaborative agreement with a doctor in order to practice, as long as the nurses have two years of clinical experience. It also allows hospitals to use fourth year medical students in provisional care and grants them more flexibility regarding supervision of interns, residents and fellows.
Out-of-state physicians with Virginia-based doctors will also be able to treat patients via telehealth for the time being under this executive order. This will allow patients in border regions of the commonwealth to stay home, rather than traveling across state lines for medical care.
“While we are seeing promising signs in our ongoing fight against COVID-19, we must continue to prepare for all scenarios, and that includes making sure we have the necessary staff to confront a potential medical surge,” Northam said in a statement. “This pandemic is placing extraordinary demands on our doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners, and these policies will enable us to expand our health care workforce so more trained medical professionals can step in and help.”
Northam is also lifting regulatory rules on long-term health facilities so they can more easily recruit staff and volunteers to address growing needs. Additionally, he will expand testing opportunities for patients receiving long-term care, which will include testing for those who are about to be admitted to such facilities and ensuring that all patients and staff have access to tests if there is an outbreak at a facility.
In a news conference Friday afternoon, the governor said that the National Guard can provide training on how to use personal protective equipment.
Northam has also asked for medical and non-medical volunteers for help combatting COVID-19. If Virginia has a surge in cases, the state might need up to 30,000 additional workers, according to the governor’s office. He said that this executive order will help grow the medical workforce so that medical professionals can help meet the new demand.
The state has also recruited the medical reserve corps volunteers to help fill shortages. It is working with local health systems to identify furloughed staff that can assist with the pandemic response.
The executive order is in effect until June 10.
Virginia has 7,491 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,221 hospitalizations and 231 deaths, according to the state Department of Health’s most recent numbers. The country has more than 690,000 cases and nearly 36,000 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.