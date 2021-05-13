(The Center Square) – Public health funding and assistance for schools, small businesses and workers are some of Virginia’s priorities for the state’s $4.3 billion worth of federal COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.
President Joe Biden signed legislation approving these funds in March, but the federal government only determined the specific funding allocations for state and local governments this week. The money can be used to respond to pandemic needs, offset revenue losses and support communities that were hit the hardest by the pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions.
“Virginia is unique,” Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic leaders in the state government said in a joint statement. “This package comes at a time when state revenues are rising, more people are working, and unemployment is declining. Few states can say this, but it is no accident. This is the result of careful stewardship.”
Northam and the Democratic lawmakers plan to use the money on five specific needs for recovering from the pandemic.
Two of the groups they tend to target with funding are small businesses and workers. They intend to fully fund the Rebuild Virginia small business recovery fund and provide money to businesses that were hit the worst, which includes restaurants, hotels, gyms and theaters. Money will also be used to invest in tourism and housing and community development.
Federal dollars will also be used to bolster the Unemployment Trust Fund to ensure unemployed Virginians will have access to funds. The commonwealth has had one of the worst performing unemployment systems in the nation during the pandemic, failing to provide funding to those who qualify within the timeframe required by policy. A class action lawsuit was launched in response to some Virginians waiting months or even more than a year without receiving benefits.
Business groups have also been urging the state to allocate federal dollars to the Unemployment Trust Fund out of concern that the state would otherwise raise taxes on struggling businesses to offset the losses.
Funding for the Unemployment Trust Fund will also be used to upgrade its computer system and hire more staff.
Public schools will also benefit from the federal money. The state intends to use its funds to rehabilitate and upgrade existing facilities, improve air quality and improve safety. The state also intends to expand broadband to the entire commonwealth.
“This is a unique opportunity to invest in Virginia’s long-term future,” the joint statement read. “We intend to be good stewards of these taxpayer dollars, in full compliance with fiduciary guidelines. We reject calls to refuse these federal dollars, and we support the law’s prohibition on cutting state taxes to substitute federal dollars. We embrace this rare opportunity, and we choose to invest.”
The federal legislation includes $1.9 trillion in funding nationally.