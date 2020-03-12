(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in the commonwealth Thursday after the number of Virginians who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 17.
There is at least one case in every region of Virginia, except for the southwest.
“This declaration implements our longstanding emergency operations plan,” Northam said. “While Virginia has been thoroughly preparing for weeks and has added funding to address the situation, this declaration will give us increased flexibility to ease regulatory requirements and procurement rules, continue federal and multi-state coordination and ensure an ongoing support for the most vulnerable Virginians.”
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 39 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
There are more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the U.S. and more than 130,000 confirmed cases globally. The global death toll is around 5,000.
Most people get mild symptoms and are able to recover, but the disease is more dangerous to the elderly and those with respiratory conditions or compromised immune systems. The global death rate is higher than the flu – about 3.4 percent – and the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic on Wednesday.
Northam has canceled all state conferences and large events for at least the next 30 days and encouraged localities and non-governmental organizations to do the same. He strongly encouraged more populated regions in the commonwealth to announce updated event guidance by 5 p.m. Friday to get ahead of the weekend.
The governor has halted all official out-of-state travel by state employees for the next 30 days and directed the secretary of administration to implement a teleworking transition for state employees.
With some public schools shutting down because of the disease, Northam said this should be a local decision. He said more densely populated school districts may handle the issue differently than rural areas. He encouraged each district to make these decisions after consulting with local public health officials.
“This is a nonpartisan issue,” Northam said. “We are all on board to make sure that we keep you Virginians safe. We also are all on board to make sure that we give you the most up-to-date and accurate information as it becomes available to us.”
Virginians are encouraged to avoid large gatherings, stay home if they feel sick, cover their mouth when they sneeze or cough and avoid touching their face. Northam said any person with symptoms should call his or her doctor; doctors can order tests based on medical necessity. He said there are enough test kits in the state, and he expects more to become available.
Virginia is working on developing its own test kits and some private labs also are authorized to test for coronavirus.