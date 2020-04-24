(The Center Square) – With the COVID-19 case rate possibly hitting its peak in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has formed a task force made up of industry and public health leaders that will plan for the reopening of the economy.
“I am as eager as anyone to move into the time where we can ease some of these restrictions,” Northam said during a news conference on Friday. “But we must do so in a safe manner; one that seeks to avoid causing a spike in cases or a surge our hospitals cannot handle.”
COVID-19 numbers keep improving for Virginia, and one model cited by Northam predicted the state hit its peak Friday. Although case numbers are growing every day, the rate of increase has slowed. Rather than cases doubling every three days, cases now double every nine days. Hospitalization rates have remained flat, and 1,600 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
If the numbers continue on this trajectory, Northam said businesses could start reopening as soon as May 8.
To comply with federal guidelines, Virginia will have to see the number of positive tests and hospitalizations track downward for 14 consecutive days and ensure the state can sustain its supply of personal protective equipment and enough capacity for hospital beds and intensive care units.
When Virginia sees these results, it will start to reopen some businesses, but with heightened restrictions in place, such as social distancing requirements, Northam said. He said the state also will continue to recommend face coverings in public and teleworking.
The task force will develop overall business guidelines and some industry-specific guidelines.
“For business to resume, both customers and employees must feel safe,” Northam said. “To create our Forward Virginia blueprint for phase one, we have been meeting with stakeholders, local governments and business leaders. We have put together a small work group of representatives large and small in every corner of our state.”
The governor’s task force will include health officials, faith leaders and industry interests. Some of the industries represented include barber shops, theaters, hotels, manufacturers, restaurants and entertainment venues.
Some Republicans have said that Northam is taking too long to reopen the economy.
“Merchants and service providers should be permitted to operate, provided they can do so while reasonably adhering to the Centers for Disease Control’s social distancing recommendations,” Senate Republicans said last week in a joint statement. “It is wholly unfair to only allow large national retailers and ABC stores to operate while Virginia owned-and-operated businesses are penalized. Also, those involved in the professional grooming fields already adhere to some of the most stringent health and sanitary requirements in the nation. Provisions should be made to strengthen those requirements so that they may be able to see clients now, even if it is on a limited basis.”
The Virginia Department of Health's most recent update reported 11,594 COVID-19 cases, including 410 deaths, and 1,837 total hospitalizations. There have been 69,015 tests performed across the state.
