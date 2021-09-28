(The Center Square) – After recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, Virginia’s numbers have begun to improve, but those who have not gotten the vaccine continue to disproportionately contract the virus and receive hospital care, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news conference.
COVID-19 cases plummeted earlier this year when vaccines became available, but saw a spike in June and a large increase through mid-July to mid-September. Cases have now started to trend downward and hospitalizations are leveling off. Most of the people getting the virus and going to the hospital, according to the governor, have not received a vaccine.
“There are encouraging signs recently,” Northam said. “In the past few days, case numbers have started to move down and hospitalization numbers are leveling off and that is a hopeful sign. But the numbers are still way too high.”
More than 80% of adults have gotten their first dose of the vaccine and more than 71% of adults are fully vaccinated. Older people have higher vaccination rates than younger people and the children vaccination rate is below the adult rate: about 63% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and younger children are still not eligible to get it. Child vaccination rates vary widely throughout the states with localities ranging between less than 20% and more than 90%.
Northam said the state is working with schools to get children vaccinated and developing plans for when it is available for younger children. The governor encouraged every eligible person to get the vaccine and said people’s “patience is wearing thin” with those who have not gotten the vaccine and accused them of being selfish.
Death or serious illness is very rare for younger people, unless they are immunocompromised or have other health conditions. The risk is higher for older people.
“By choosing not to get vaccinated, you are absolutely hurting other people,” the governor said. “Unvaccinated COVID patients are the people filling up our hospitals right now, making it difficult for everyone else to get the hospital care they need and you are costing everyone a lot of money.”
COVID-19 cases have cost about $5 billion in medical treatment over the past three months and at some point, Northam said, people will be required to pay for some of the costs. He said people who have not gotten the vaccine should consider their family, the healthcare costs and the pain they would go through if they are hospitalized and put on a ventilator.
Virginia requires its state workers to either get the vaccine or receive a COVID-19 test every week. President Joe Biden announced he would require the same rules for every business that has 100 or more employees. The president’s mandate is expected to see a legal battle with some Republican governors, but the Virginia Department of Health has endorsed the rule.