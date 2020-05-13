(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam made it official Wednesday: barbershops, restaurants and other nonessential businesses will be able to reopen at a greater, but still limited, capacity throughout most of Virginia on Friday.
The first phase of reopening applies statewide, except for northern Virginia's suburbs of Washington, D.C.
“Phase one represents a small step forward, but we will remain vigilant,” Northam said Wednesday during a news briefing. “We will continue to monitor health data closely. I again want to remind all Virginians this virus has not gone away, and everyone needs to act accordingly … We cannot act as if things are back to normal because they are clearly not.”
Restaurants will be able to open their outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity, but will have to keep their indoor seating closed. Barbershops and other personal grooming services will be allowed to reopen by appointment only and with mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Nonessential retail stores will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity; they’re currently limited to only 10 people. Gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to offer outside exercise classes, but must remain closed for indoor use. Private campgrounds will be open, and state parks will be open for daytime use.
Northam also will reopen 11 Department of Motor Vehicles centers in seven of the state’s eight regions, excluding northern Virginia. The DMV will provide only services that require in-person interaction by appointment only. Customers will wait in their vehicles.
Churches and other places of worship will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Recreation and entertainment, such as theaters and bowling alleys, will remain closed.
The governor still is encouraging older people and other at-risk people to stay home when possible. He is maintaining social distancing guidelines and encouraging people to wear face masks in public. The ban on purposeful gatherings of 10 or more people will remain in place.
Northam signed an executive order Tuesday that exempts localities in northern Virginia from the reopening because they have a higher concentration of people and the majority of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. This delay pushes off the region’s reopening until May 28.
During Wednesday's news conference, Falls Church Mayor P. David Tarter thanked the governor for considering northern Virginia’s data separately from the rest of the state. Tarter also is chairman of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which jointly requested the governor postpone the reopening of the region.
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay said the Washington metro area serves as a cohesive region that needs to work together. This region includes Washington, parts of Virginia and parts of Maryland.
“As we know, this virus does not know jurisdictional boundaries and so we must remain a coordinated metropolitan Washington as we move forward to protect our residents,” McKay said.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also will allow localities in the Washington metro area to opt out of the state reopening plan.
Virginia has 26,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases, has conducted 180,084 tests and 927 people have died, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s most-recent update. The seven-day moving average for percent positivity was 14 percent, as of Tuesday. On April 28, it was 20 percent.
As of Wednesday, 1,526 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. On April 29, 1,556 people were hospitalized.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 83,953 deaths in the U.S., with more than 1.41 million confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.