(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam ordered Friday that all K-12 public schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks as the number of COVID-19 cases grows.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a statement. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
At a minimum, schools will close from Monday until March 27. Localities will be able to decide how they will continue services or learning amid the shutdown.
The Virginia Department of Education will work with local schools and the Department of Social Services to ensure students who receive free or reduced lunches still will be able to access those programs.
“We recognize this decision places burdens on many of our parents and families, especially for those who rely on school nutrition programs for access to healthy food for their children,” Secretary of Education Atif Qarni said in a statement. “However, we believe closing Virginia schools is in the commonwealth’s best interest as we seek to stop the spread of COVID-19. Virginia will continue to explore and implement innovative approaches to provide meals to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch during this closure.”
Most colleges and universities in the commonwealth will be moving their classes online, including Virginia Tech University, Virginia Commonwealth University, James Madison University and the College of William and Mary. Washington and Lee University will continue in-person classes, but the university has enacted several safety precautions.
Northam declared that Virginia was in a state of emergency on Thursday. All official out-of-state travel for public employees has been halted, and the secretary of administration is working on a teleworking transition for state employees.
The governor has canceled all of the state’s large events for the time being and encouraged localities to adopt similar policies.
As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Health reported 30 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Virginia. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused 41 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Although the virus is mild for most people, it can be fatal, especially for the elderly and people with a compromised immune system or respiratory conditions.
President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency Friday because of the virus.