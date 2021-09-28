(The Center Square) – A new manufacturing operation headed to Henrico County will receive at least $1.7 million in Virginia state grants to set up the project and could be eligible for additional grant money, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Northam approved the grant through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, which awards counties with state money to help them assist a business that is expanding into the state. The company will also be eligible to receive grant money through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
The Germany-based company, SCHOCK GmbH, will also have access to the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, which is a state-funded workforce initiative designed to assist new facilities with recruitment and training. The company receives these services for free.
Virginia competed with Florida, Georgia and North Carolina to be the location for the new manufacturing operation. The company, which invented the quartz composite sink and holds more than 100 patents, will invest about $85 million on the project, which is expected to create 355 jobs in the county.
“We are excited to welcome SCHOCK to Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “This important European company is choosing to invest in Virginia because of our highly skilled workers and our outstanding business climate. When a global leader like SCHOCK selects Virginia as its gateway into the United States, that’s a sign that this is a great place to do business. We look forward to a successful partnership for many years to come.”
SCHOCK’s Henrico operation will be its first outside of Germany. The company will complete its operation in phases. Phase One, which will establish the capability to produce quartz composite kitchen sinks at the facility will be completed over the course of five years.
“For SCHOCK, this expansion is very special—it’s our first production site outside Germany,” SCHOCK Chief Executive Officer Ralf Boberg said in a statement. “The facility will serve the strongest growth market for our product category and allow us to meet demand for colored kitchen sinks with local ‘Made in the USA’ products. We are thrilled to have found the ideal location in Henry County. As an industrial business hub, the region has a well-qualified and dedicated workforce—one of the key success factors for us as a company—and its geographic location and interregional infrastructure are perfect for our needs.”
The new facility will be at the Lot 8 Shell Building in Patriot Centre Industrial Park. It will be 95,500 square feet on 14.7 acres of land.