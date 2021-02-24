(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved $52,000 worth of grants to promote agriculture in three rural counties: Charlotte, Grayson and Page.
“Agriculture is Virginia’s largest private sector industry and a critical component of healthy rural economies in Southern and Southwest Virginia,” Northam said in a statement. “Our administration is pleased to support the innovative efforts in Charlotte, Grayson, and Page counties that are helping local agricultural producers and agribusinesses diversify their operations and create sustainable growth.”
Charlotte County will receive a $20,000 grant to help diversify the agricultural sector. It will help fund equipment upgrades for a new facility to assist with the growth of the Southside Virginia Fruit and Vegetable Producers Association, which is made up of former tobacco producers who are shifting toward fruit and vegetable production.
Another $20,000 in grants will go to Grayson County to assist with specialized livestock production. It will be used for professional investor recruitment services to bring pathogen-free sheep for biomedical research.
Page County will be awarded $12,000 in grants to help identify ways in which the locality can establish a supply chain for locally grown foods. It will fund the Fresh Food Project, which connects local farmers with consumers and tourists.
“Partnership and innovation are essential ingredients to the success of agriculture and forestry in Virginia,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said in a statement. “I commend our local government and agriculture partners for finding new resources and new ways for us to work together to ensure agriculture has a bright and dynamic future in the Commonwealth.”
The grants were awarded through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant program. It will include funding from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, Opportunity Appalachia and GO Virginia.