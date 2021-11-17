(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $400,000 performance-based grant for a frozen produce company project in Warren County and the company will be eligible for other state-sponsored incentives.
Nature's Touch Frozen Foods is investing more than $40 million in a processing and distribution plant. The company will import raw materials to the new 126,000-foot facility. The state expects the investment to create 67 jobs in the commonwealth.
“Companies choose to invest in Virginia because they can reach customers around the world through the Port of Virginia, including the Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal,” Northam said in a statement. “Nature's Touch’s decision to reinvest is a testament to the strong qualities that make Virginia the country's top state for business. Our thriving food and beverage processing industry will only continue to grow and more jobs will come to the area thanks to this large investment.”
Virginia competed with Montreal, Canada to secure the project. The governor approved the $400,000 grant through the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, which is designed to encourage capital investments for existing Virginia companies. The company will also be eligible for incentives through the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. The state will also subsidize the company’s recruitment and training by providing access to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
“Nature’s Touch is excited to extend and expand its presence in Warren County,” Nature’s Touch CEO Dan Jewell said in a statement. “After extensive evaluation, we determined that Front Royal continues to be the most strategic location for the company’s hub facility for the East Coast United States. This, combined with the opportunity to extend the company’s ongoing strategic partnership with InterChange, made the decision to build the facility in Warren County an easy one for Nature’s Touch.”
The company will partner with the InterChange Group to establish the facility.
Nature’s Touch, which was established in 2004 in Quebec, Canada, is one of the largest fruit buyers globally, according to the Northam administration. It is also one of the largest suppliers of frozen fruits for retailers in North America, Australia and Japan.