(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $100,000 grant for a production company to expand its manufacturing operations in southwest Virginia and the company will be eligible for additional government assistance.
VFP Inc., which produces custom-designed enclosures to protect critical infrastructure for telecommunications, public safety radio, data centers and utility projects, is investing $7.2 million to expand operations in Scott County. The company will make larger concrete shelters with the expansion and create 30 new jobs.
“Great workers live in Southwest Virginia, and companies like VFP recognize that,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia is advancing manufacturing across the Commonwealth, and we thank VFP for expanding in Scott County.”
The $100,000 grant will be provided through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. VFP will also be eligible to receive benefits through the Virginia Enterprise Program and its employee training will be subsidized by the state through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority also approved a $100,000 grant to the Scott County Economic Development Authority to assist the company with workforce development and training.
“VFP is an outstanding company and a great asset to our region,” Jonathan Belcher, the executive director of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, said in a statement. “The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has assisted VFP with a number of expansions in Scott County, and we are very pleased to be able to assist once again in the form of an up to $100,000 workforce development and training grant provided through the Scott County Economic Development Authority.”
Virginia competed with Missouri and Oklahoma to secure the project for the commonwealth.