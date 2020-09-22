(The Center Square) – Rather than cutting funding for higher education in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will take advantage of low interest rates and refinance bonds to save colleges money in the immediate future.
The governor’s refinancing plan will save public colleges about $300 million over the next two years. The bonds, which are used for capital projects, are issued by the Treasury Board of Virginia and the Virginia College Building Authority. Colleges will make no principal payments on VCBA bonds until 2023, and the payment plans for both bonds will extend two years beyond their current schedule.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have tremendous impacts on higher education, including the fiscal health of our colleges and universities,” Northam said in a statement. “Families all over the country are taking advantage of record low interest rates to refinance their home mortgages, and we want our public institutions to benefit as well. Refinancing will free up millions of dollars in savings, allowing our colleges and universities to make critical investments, meet the needs of Virginia students and continue offering a world-class education.”
The governor said he will work with the General Assembly to provide colleges with more flexibility in the 2021 legislative session.
“Our public higher education institutions are critical to Virginia’s success, and we know they are hurting right now,” Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Janet Howell, D-Reston, said in a statement. “Allowing them to refinance some of their debt is an innovative way to save money when they need it most, and I look forward to supporting the legislative portion of this proposal next session.”
The two-year savings include $58.3 million for George Mason University, $43.7 million for James Madison University, $40.1 million for Virginia Tech University and $33.7 million for William & Mary University.