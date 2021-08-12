(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the state will spend more than $860,000 in new grants to help revitalize tourism within the state, which took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commonwealth will spend $861,080 on 64 local and regional tourism initiatives across Virginia through the Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which is administered by the Virginia Tourism Corp. The initiatives will also leverage local funds totaling more than $2.2 million.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” Northam said in a statement. “The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”
More than 380 tourism entities will be impacted by the funding. The grants are intended to stimulate reentry into the marketplace, increase economic activity and increase tourism, according to the governor’s office.
“We want to equip Virginia destinations with the tools they need to support and promote the diverse communities that travelers love to visit,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in a statement. “Many people are eager to go on vacations again, and these grants will help towns and cities across our Commonwealth position themselves for success as visitors get back on the road.”
Virginia saw a major decline in tourism revenue in 2020 and state forecasts predict similar declines in 2021.