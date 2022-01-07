(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced $5 million to fund nine new COVID-19 testing centers throughout the commonwealth after some residents had trouble scheduling tests during the holiday season.
The new centers will be close to existing vaccination centers. They will be placed in Richmond, Fairfax, Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William and Roanoke. The centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which are the most reliable tests to detect COVID-19.
“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to [do] everything we can [to] increase access,” Northam said in a statement. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”
Initially, the Virginia Department of Health will supply the funding, but the state will ask FEMA to reimburse the costs.
The governor’s office expects the new centers to administer more than 50,000 tests in January. The testing centers will operate between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Depending on the location, they will operate between four and six days every week. The first new center to open will be at the Richmond International Raceway on Jan. 8, which is this Saturday. The others will open in the coming weeks.
“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Health Commissioner Norm Oliver said in a statement. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”
The VDH is encouraging people to get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19, even if they have been vaccinated. Ideally, the VDH recommends that a person gets tested five days after exposure, but any time between three to five days is appropriate.
When the VDH finds a person’s results, it will inform the patient through either email or text message.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been rising since the beginning of December. There are 2,915 patients hospitalized with the virus and 179 patients whose COVID-19 tests are pending, according to the VDH’s most recent numbers. There are also 288 patients on ventilators.
The omicron variant has been spreading throughout the commonwealth. Although the variant spreads faster than the original strain and delta and evades the vaccine better, medical experts have found it to be much less severe and less deadly. Death or serious illness from COVID-19 are rare for young people, but the risks increase if a person has a compromised immune system or another health condition and the risk also increases as a person gets older.
About 89% of Virginian adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 78% are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate is higher among the elderly, but lower among children and young adults.