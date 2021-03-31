(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is trying to speed up the legal possession of marijuana in the commonwealth, proposing a legislative amendment to make it effective in just three months.
On Wednesday, the governor announced he is sending Senate Bill 1406 and House Bill 2312 back to the General Assembly with the amendment. The amendment would make it legal to possess up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational use by July 1, 2021. The language passed by the General Assembly would not have legalized simple possession until 2024, although it is currently decriminalized and subject to only a $25 civil fine.
“Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana – and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice. I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”
The Senate passed a version of the marijuana legalization bill earlier this year, which would have made possession legal by July of this year. However, that language was removed during a conference committee between House and Senate lawmakers to strike a deal on the legislation.
A person 21 years or older would be allowed to legally possess marijuana. Possession would still be illegal on school grounds and smoking would be illegal while driving.
Northam’s amendments would not affect the timetable for the cultivation and sale of recreational marijuana. Under the proposed bill, the state would issue licenses for the cultivation, transport and sale, ultimately permitting sale by 2024.
The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws came out in support of the amendment.
“We’re pleased Governor Northam agrees with NORML that the legalization of personal possession and personal cultivation ought to happen as soon as possible,” Virginia NORML Executive Director Jenn Michelle Pedini said in a statement. “Virginians have been very clear that they are ready for legalization this year, sending over 7,100 emails in support of these measures this session."
The legislation would allow local governments to pass ordinances prohibiting the sale of marijuana within their jurisdictions.
Marijuana legalization has received support from Democratic leaders, but strong opposition from Republican leaders. Republican leadership has been particularly vocal against legalizing the possession and use of marijuana before legalizing the sale, arguing that it would bolster the illegal drug trade.