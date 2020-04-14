(The Center Square) – Shortly before reaching his deadline to act, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam proposed an amendment to casino legislation that would divert the revenue away from the general revenue fund and toward the public school system.
The casino bill allows casinos to be built in five cities if residents in those cities approve the measure via referendum on the 2020 general ballot. The cities eligible for a casino are Richmond, Danville, Norfolk, Bristol and Portsmouth.
Under the version that passed the General Assembly, the bulk of casino revenue would go into the general fund, and a smaller portion would go to local governments – 6 percent of the first $200 million of adjusted gross receipts would go to the locality, as would 7 percent on adjusted gross receipts between $200 million and $400 million and 8 percent on adjusted gross receipts that exceed $400 million.
Eight-tenths of a percent of tax revenue would go to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, and two-tenths of a percent to the Family and Children's Trust Fund. If the casino is operated by a Virginia Indian tribe, 1 percent of the tax revenue would go to the Virginia Indigenous People's Trust Fund.
The General Assembly allotted the rest of the money to the general fund. Northam’s amendment diverts that money to public school construction, renovations or upgrades, instead.
Northam also proposed amendments to legislation that permits sports gambling throughout the commonwealth. The governor’s amended version would make the state's NASCAR tracks eligible to get betting licenses.
The General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene April 22 to consider Northam’s amendments to a series of bills. The Legislature can either approve or reject an amendment, but it cannot make any changes to the language.