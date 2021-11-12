(The Center Square) – More than 83% of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 75% of adults are fully vaccinated, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.
Nearly 6 million Virginians have received at least one dose and more than 5.38 million are fully vaccinated. More than 70% of the state's entire population has received at least one dose, and more than 63% is fully vaccinated. The vaccine recently was approved for children age 5 through 11.
Nearly 645,000 people also have received a booster shot.
“Thanks to the efforts of our agency partners and countless public health professionals, as well as a robust campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine’s potential to save lives, Virginia’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the national average, leading the way in protecting people from COVID-19,” Virginia vaccination liaison Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement. “This is an important milestone that has been months in the making, and with the recent authorizations for booster doses and a vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Virginia Department of Health will continue to ensure that vaccines are available.”
Individuals between age 65 and 84 are the most likely to have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine at a rate of about 94%. The rates are lower among younger people. Death and serious illness are rare for younger people, but the risks increase if the person has a compromised immune system or other health conditions, and increases as the person gets older.
“The vaccine is more accessible than ever thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, with everyone ages 5 and above now eligible and booster shots available for adults,” Northam said in a statement. “Virginia ranks 10th among all states and 1st in the South in the percent of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – so many Virginians have done their part to make our Commonwealth a safer place.”
The governor’s office encourages people to schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, but also noted walk-ins are welcome.