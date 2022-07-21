(The Center Square) – Following the release of campaign finance disclosures, the Virginia Public Access Project unveiled an interactive data visualization, which shows the sources from which state lawmakers have received donations.
Data for the 2023 House of Delegates and Senate candidates were released. The tool shows what percentage of funding candidates received from small donors, businesses donors, in-state and out-of-state supporters, partisan and single-interest groups and the amount that is self-funded.
The numbers show Senate candidate donations since January 2020 and the House candidate donations for the first six months of 2022. House terms are two years and Senate terms are four years.
Only one incumbent is receiving more than half of her campaign money through small donors, which are classified as people who have given $100 or less during the campaign cycle. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Colonial Heights, who has been at odds with party leadership over stances seen as further right than the establishment, received 54% of her campaign contributions from small donors. Only 7% of her funding came from businesses or business groups and she did not receive any out-of-state support.
In the House of Delegates, four incumbents received more than a quarter of their campaign contributions from small donors: Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, with 33%, Del. Phil Scott, R-Spotsylvania, and Del. Tim Anderson Virginia Beach with 31% each and Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville with 26%.
Businesses and business groups make up a lot of campaign donations for both parties. In the 60-member Senate, 21 incumbents received more than half of their campaign funding from businesses, which includes 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats. In the 100-member House, 26 incumbents got more than half of their financial support from business groups which includes 20 Republicans and six Democrats.
In total dollar amounts, 11 Senate incumbents received $200,000 or more from businesses, eight of which were Democrats and three of which were Republican. In the House, 11 incumbents received more than $20,000 from business donors, seven of which were Republican and four of which were Democrat.
Most incumbents received little out-of-state funding, but a handful of candidates got large checks from donors who live outside the commonwealth. Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke was the only incumbent to have more than one-third of his funding from out of state. He received about 76% of his funding from outside the commonwealth, which amounted to nearly $50,000. Only six incumbents received more than 15% of their contributions from out of the state, all of which were House Democrats.
When looking at total dollar amounts, five House incumbents received more than $10,000 from out of the state, all of which were Democrats. In the Senate, 11 candidates received more than $20,000 from outside the commonwealth, 10 of which were Democrat and one Republican.
Only two incumbents received more than half of their campaign money through self-funding, both of which were House Republicans: 65% for Del. Karen Greenhalgh, R-Virginia Beach and 51% for Del. Matt Fariss, R-Rustburg. Only eight incumbents were more than 10% self-funded: five House Republicans, two Senate Republicans and one House Democrat.
Several House Democrats received a bulk of their funding from single-issue groups, which includes labor unions and other groups focused on specific ideological or social issues. Nine House Democratic incumbents received more than half of their funding from such groups. No other incumbents received more than half of their funding through single-issue groups.
There were two non-incumbent Senate candidates to receive $10,000 or in business donations, both of which were Republican. There was one non-incumbent House candidate to receive a lot of money from business: Republican David Owen with $6,000. Six non-incumbent Senate candidates received $10,000 or more from out-of-state donations, three of which were Republican and three of which were Democrat. For the House races, there were five non-incumbents who received more than $10,000 from out of state, all of which were Democrats. There were another six non-incumbent Democrats to receive $1,000 or more from out of state, and one Republican.
Several non-incumbent Democrats also received a lot of money from single-issue groups. For the Senate races, three received $10,000 or more and for the House, seven received $20,000 or more. Another seven non-incumbent Democrats received $5,000 or more for House races. No non-incumbent Republican received that much from single-issue groups.
House and Senate elections will be in November 2023.