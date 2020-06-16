(The Center Square) – Virginia is launching new programs to combat the economic downturn caused by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including relief for artists.
The commonwealth started accepting grant applications Tuesday for the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program designed to help artists who lost income because of the pandemic.
The program is funded by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' Artist Fellowship Endowment, which was established in 1941 through a gift from John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg. Pratt stipulated the funds be used to support professional artists in Virginia. VMFA is a state agency and privately endowed educational institution.
“The arts are critically important – particularly in times of collective struggle and hardship,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “[First Lady] Pam [Northam] and I are proud to stand alongside [the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts] in supporting Virginia’s artists during their time of need.”
The program will choose 40 Virginia-based artists to each receive a $5,000 grant. To be eligible, a person must live and work in Virginia, be 21 years old or older and make a significant portion of his or her income from artwork, which includes sales and lectures. Applications will be accepted until July 10 and can be filled out on the VMFA’s website.
“Museums and galleries have had to close their doors, lay off employees, and cancel exhibitions,” VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges said in a statement. “Full-time artists, many of whom work without health insurance or other benefits, are in a particularly fragile situation. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has carefully invested Mr. Pratt’s gift – the accrued excess balance of which is being used to aid our state’s visual artists during this historic crisis.”
Northam announced Monday another program to help localities offset the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 emergency. The Economic Resilience and Recovery Program will provide $14.66 million to regional Growth and Opportunity for Virginia councils.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on our economy, and we must use every asset we have to assist businesses and communities as we rebuild,” Northam said. “GO Virginia will be a key partner as we work to spearhead an economic recovery and drive new economic development. Through the Economic Resilience and Recovery program, GO Virginia has been able to pivot and help support these important initiatives throughout the Commonwealth.”
Each council can apply for up to $1 million for strategic initiatives to offset the effect of COVID-19.