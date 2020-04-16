(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Virginia for the week ending April 11 fell by 28 percent from the previous week.
According to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims in Virginia last week were 106,723, down 40,646 from the 147,369 initial claims filed the week ending April 4.
In the past month, more than 415,000 initial unemployment claims have been made in Virginia as businesses have closed or reduced hours as part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decrease in initial claims in Virginia followed the national trend. There were more than 5.2 million new unemployment claims nationally for the week ending April 11, down about 1.4 million claims from the previous week's adjusted level. The moving four-week average in the U.S. is 5.5 million claims.