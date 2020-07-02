(The Center Square) – Initial unemployment claims in Virginia jumped 31 percent from the previous week, according to data released Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor.
New jobless claims in Virginia for the week ending June 27 were 33,062, up 7,769 – or 31 percent – from the 25,293 initial claims filed the week ending June 20, USDOL said.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) said Thursday that 906,734 initial claims have been filed from mid-March through the June 27. Last week's total of new jobless claims was the highest in a week since May, VEC said.
Continued claims dropped 2 percent last week, from 375,579 claims to 367,259 claims, according to USDOL, as restrictions placed on businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be lifted in Virginia.
Nationally, the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, breaking May's previous record, when the economy added 2.7 million jobs. The unemployment rate dropped to 11.1 percent, USDOL reported.